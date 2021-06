Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Merrifield singled and scored in the first inning before launching a solo homer in the second. It was his seventh homer of the season and first since June 20. The 32-year-old owns a .757 OPS with 27 extra-base hits through 337 plate appearances.