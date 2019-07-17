Royals' Whit Merrifield: Continues hitting streak

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in an 11-0 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

While this was only Merrifield's first homer of July, he does have four doubles and is on a 14-game hitting streak. During the streak, he now has six multi-hit contests. Dating back to June 20, Merrifield has 21 hits in his last 22 games. Merrifield is batting .311 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, 68 runs and 14 steals in 402 at-bats this season.