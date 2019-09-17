Royals' Whit Merrifield: Crosses home three times
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with three runs Monday in the Royals' 6-5 win over the Athletics.
Merrifield hasn't been running much lately -- he has three steals in five attempts since Aug. 1 -- but he's maintained his high-contact ways throughout the campaign and is on track for a second straight season with an average above .300. The 30-year-old has banged out two hits in each of his last three games and has accrued a .371/.391/.516 slash line thus far in September.
