Royals' Whit Merrifield: Diagnosed with knee bruise

Merrifield, who was lifted from Sunday's game in the second inning, is being diagnosed with a "left medial knee contusion," Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Merrifield fouled a ball off his knee and appeared to be in noticeable discomfort, but the preliminary diagnosis of a bruise appears to be a good sign. Consider the second baseman day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Rangers.