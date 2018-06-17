Royals' Whit Merrifield: Diagnosed with knee bruise
Merrifield, who was lifted from Sunday's game in the second inning, is being diagnosed with a "left medial knee contusion," Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Merrifield fouled a ball off his knee and appeared to be in noticeable discomfort, but the preliminary diagnosis of a bruise appears to be a good sign. Consider the second baseman day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Rangers.
