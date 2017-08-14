Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in five Sunday
Merrifield went 3-for-6 with a triple, a homer and five RBI Sunday against the White Sox.
Merrifield finished a double shy of the cycle, driving in three runs with a third-inning homer before adding two more RBI on a triple in the sixth. This was the leadoff man's fourth multi-hit effort since August 6th, and he's flashed solid power with three long balls in that stretch. He's now slashing .296/.333/.486 and needs six more home runs and one stolen base for a 20-20 season.
