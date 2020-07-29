Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Tigers.
Merrifield took Rony Garcia deep in the third inning, supplying the entirety of the Royals' offense for the night. The shot was Merrifield's second of the season, and second in as many games. Having also recorded a steal in the team's season opener, Merrifield has gotten off to a strong start in the sprint season.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three runs•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Limited impact in season opener•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Set for more time in center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Likely shifting to center field•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Crosses home three times•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Extends hit streak to 11•