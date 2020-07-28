Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 14-6 win over the Tigers.

Merrifield stuffed the stat sheet Monday, clocking a two-run homer in the third innings and an RBI double in the fourth. After earning his first All-Star nod in 2019, the 31-year-old utilityman is off to a hot start with a hit in each of his first four games to start the season.