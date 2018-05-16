Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three Tuesday
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Merrifield came through with a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning to knot the score at 5-5, but Kansas City wasn't able to push anymore across in the eventual 6-5 loss. The 29-year-old is sporting a nine-game hitting streak to boost his slash line on the year to .290/.357/.426 to go along with nine steals in 11 tries.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals three bases•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Day off versus Tigers•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Slugs solo home run Sunday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops second homer in Friday's nightcap•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits first homer in loss•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...