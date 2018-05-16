Merrifield went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Merrifield came through with a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning to knot the score at 5-5, but Kansas City wasn't able to push anymore across in the eventual 6-5 loss. The 29-year-old is sporting a nine-game hitting streak to boost his slash line on the year to .290/.357/.426 to go along with nine steals in 11 tries.