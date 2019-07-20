Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the Indians.

Merrifield did his part in this one, clearing the bases with a triple in the sixth inning to cut his team's deficit to just one run, but the Indians would cruise to a 10-5 victory in the series opener. the 30-year-old has had safely in nine of his last 10 contests, boosting his batting average from .307 to .313 over that stretch.