Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in two
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Indians.
Merrifield drove in one run on an RBI single against Corey Kluber in the third inning and followed that up with an RBI double in the seventh inning. He had a 12 game hitting streak snapped on Friday, but now has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, which has pushed his batting average up to .306 for the season. That's good enough for eighth in the American League, and he also ranks second in stolen bases with 28.
