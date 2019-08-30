Royals' Whit Merrifield: Extends hit streak to 11

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Merrifield reached base as the leadoff hitter in the first inning, coming around to score on a Jorge Soler home run. Four frames later he singled and ultimately came around to score again. The performance extended his hitting streak to 11 games, four of which have been multi-hit appearances. He now owns a .303/.353/.473 line across 614 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories