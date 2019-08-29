Royals' Whit Merrifield: Extends hitting streak

Merrifield went 2-for-3 with two runs in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics. He also reached base after being hit by a pitch.

Merrifield has put together a 10-game hitting streak, batting .302 over that stretch while providing a home run, a stolen base, five RBI and four runs. He'll occupy the leadoff spot in Thursday's series finale as he looks to extend the streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories