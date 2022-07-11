Merrifield said Monday that he's dealing with swelling and a bone bruise to a ligament in his right big toe and is hopeful to return to the Kansas City lineup following the All-Star break, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals delayed placing Merrifield on the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, but a transaction could come later in the day or Tuesday, given that he's ruling himself out for the entirety of the team's eight-game week. Merrifield noted that a team doctor recommended wearing a walking boot to protect the injured toe, so he could be several days away from resuming on-field activities. Nicky Lopez is expected to serve as the primary replacement at second base while Merrifield is sidelined, paving the way for Emmanuel Rivera to play regularly at third base. Merrifield's absence from the lineup for the front end of Monday's doubleheader ends a streak of 553 games played.