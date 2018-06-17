Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Merrifield went 2-for-3 with an RBI-double and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Merrifield now has four multi-hit efforts over the last five games, raising his batting average from .283 to .295 over that stretch. On top of his solid .295/.372/.425 slash line this season, Merrifield's 15 stolen bases are the second most in the American League behind only Dee Gordon.