Merrifield went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Merrifield stuffed the stat sheet without managing a single extra-base hit. The steal was his 24th, as the second baseman has provided a strong combination of speed and power at the top of Kansas City's order. This performance raised Merrifield's line to .288/.324/.462.