Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

Merrifield saw a 10-game hitting streak end Thursday versus the White Sox, but he was right back at it Friday. The versatile 33-year-old's surge has lifted his slash line to .206/.243/.277 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases through 38 contests this season. He'll continue to see time at both second base and in the outfield, especially with Michael Taylor (illness) missing from his usual spot in center field.