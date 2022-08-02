Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.
Merrifield's sixth-inning blast provided the Royals' margin of victory. It was his first long ball since July 8, though he knocked five doubles in 12 games between homers. The 33-year-old has maintained a .240/.290/.352 slash line with six homers, 42 RBI, 51 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 95 contests. Merrifield continues to hit leadoff versus southpaws, but he's lost his spot atop the lineup against right-handed pitchers -- that belongs to MJ Melendez for now. Merrifield's instead hit second the last four times the Royals have faced a righty.
