Merrifield is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Merrifield is heating up at the plate, hitting safely in six of his last seven games and hitting three home runs in that span. He'll head to the bench for a night off Thursday however, allowing Ryan Goins to pick up a start at the keystone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories