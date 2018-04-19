Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits first homer in loss
Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a pair of walks in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Not much went right for the Royals on Wednesday, but Merrifield was a bit of a bright spot in reaching base three times and leaving the yard for the first time this year. Following a season in which he hit .288 with 19 home runs and 34 steals, owners certainly were hoping for more than what they've gotten so far out of the 29-year-old. He's struck out at least once in seven straight contests now -- and 10 of the last 11 -- so if he's able to put the ball in play more often or work more walks like he was able to Wednesday, the results may start to turn.
