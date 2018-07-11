Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hits two doubles, scores twice
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.
Merrifield recorded both of his doubles against starter Aaron Slegers, giving him 29 doubles on the year (which ties him for second in the majors). Merrifield has a 12-game hitting streak in the works and is now slashing .306/.375/.435 on the year. The 29-year-old has five homers, 29 RBI, 39 runs and 16 stolen bases this season.
