Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The long ball was Merrifield's 19th of the season, putting him just one shy of becoming the fourth second baseman in American League history to compile 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in a season. Even if Merrifield, who is also hitting .289 on the season, falls short of that achievement, he's still been a far greater fantasy contributor than his owners could have imagined coming out of spring training. Raul Mondesi scuffled early on as the team's everyday second baseman, allowing Merrifield to claim the starting gig and never look back on his way to becoming one of the top fantasy options at the position.