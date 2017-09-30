Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers for 19th time
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The long ball was Merrifield's 19th of the season, putting him just one shy of becoming the fourth second baseman in American League history to compile 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in a season. Even if Merrifield, who is also hitting .289 on the season, falls short of that achievement, he's still been a far greater fantasy contributor than his owners could have imagined coming out of spring training. Raul Mondesi scuffled early on as the team's everyday second baseman, allowing Merrifield to claim the starting gig and never look back on his way to becoming one of the top fantasy options at the position.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Contributes to low-scoring victory•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Fills up stat sheet in rout•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 29th base of season•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Smashes three doubles in rout•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Does it all from leadoff spot•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Four hits Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...