Merrifield is 14-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI through 10 spring training games.

Merrifield had a solid 2017 season, slashing .288/.324/.460 along with recording 19 home runs and 78 RBI. He's been hot at the dish through the first weeks of spring training and will look to carry that momentum into the regular season. The future looks promising for the 29-year-old second baseman who looks to have plenty of fantasy value this year.