The Royals placed Merrifield (toe) on the restricted list Thursday.

Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end Monday, when he wasn't available for Game 1 of the Royals' doubleheader with the Tigers due to swelling and a bone bruise to a ligament in his right big toe. He proceeded to miss the remaining three games of the series with Detroit and wasn't expected to be available before the All-Star break, but the Royals likely chose to forgo placing him on the injured list knowing that he would land on the restricted list Thursday. Since he's unvaccinated and therefore ineligible to cross the Canadian border, Merrifield won't accompany the Royals to Toronto even though he wasn't on track to play anyway. He'll be reinstated from the restricted list coming out of the All-Star break, at which point he could revert to the IL if he needs more time to recover from the toe injury.