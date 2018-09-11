Royals' Whit Merrifield: Launches homer in win
Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's win over the White Sox.
Merrifield led off the first with his 12th home run of the season. He had been slumping lately with just three hits in his last 27 at-bats, but hopefully the homer will snap him out of his slump. He remains one of the best second basemen in baseball with his .302 average and 31 steals.
