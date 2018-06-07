Royals' Whit Merrifield: Leading off Wednesday
Merrifield is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With regular leadoff man Jon Jay being traded to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, manager Ned Yost will turn to Merrifield to take over as the team's table setter. The 29-year-old is hitting a solid .286/.368/.419 with four homers and 14 stolen bases across 58 games this season.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Rides bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in two against Rangers•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals three bases against Yankees•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals three bases•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Day off versus Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...