Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday 13-2 rout over the Cubs.

Merrifield batted out of his customary leadoff spot and led a relentless Royals attack in the easy win, belting a two-run homer in the second inning and coming around to score another run after drawing a walk and stealing a bag in the second. The 31-year-old is enjoying another productive campaign at the plate, slashing .298/.344/.561 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 61 plate appearances.