Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Merrifield hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. It's been a bounce-back week for the 33-year-old, who has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with both of his home runs this season in that span. For the year, he's at a .183/.213/.252 slash line with 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases in 32 contests, though the recent uptick in hitting should be encouraging for fantasy managers who have been patient with him.