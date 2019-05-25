Royals' Whit Merrifield: Lifts three-run homer
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run as the Royals dropped the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Merrifield took J.A. Happ deep in the sixth inning for his seventh home run of the season that temporarily tied the score. The 30-year-old has been very consistent this season, recording 13 hits in his past 40 at-bats, but this was his first homer since May 7. For the full season, Merrifield has a .296/.354/.524 slash line across 206 at bats and has also contributed eight stolen bases.
