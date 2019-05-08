Royals' Whit Merrifield: Massive performance in rout
Merrifield went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored, five RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Astros.
The big blow was his seventh-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez, at which point Merrifield probably regretted not trying to stretch one of his earlier singles into a double to give him a cycle. The 30-year-old is having another outstanding campaign, slashing .299/.351/.545 through 37 games with six homers, seven steals, 19 RBI and 30 runs.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches four times•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sits for first time•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes fifth base•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Snaps 31-game hitting streak•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets new team hit record•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hitting streak reaches 29 games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...