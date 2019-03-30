Royals' Whit Merrifield: May see more outfield work
Merrifield will start in right field and bat leadoff Saturday against the White Sox.
Merrifield appeared at second base in 108 games a season ago and was expected to receive the majority of his action at the keystone in 2019, but he'll instead make both of his first two starts in right field. According to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com, manager Ned Yost recently said that using Merrifield in right gives the Royals their best defensive outfield, as it allows the team to shift the slow-footed Jorge Soler to designated hitter. Merrifield made 39 appearances in the outfield in 2018 and should already have eligibility at the position in the majority of the leagues, so the more notable takeaway from the news is that he looks on track to carry dual-position eligibility into 2020 as well.
