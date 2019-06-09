Royals' Whit Merrifield: Multi-hit run comes to end
Merrifield went hitless and struck out twice in four at-bats Sunday in the Royals' 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
After totaling seven hits across his previous three starts against the White Sox, Merrifield saw his run of success come to an end Sunday with Reynaldo Lopez and a trio of relievers silencing the Kansas City offense. Merrifield has still been a major plus for fantasy managers with a .294 batting average, but he hasn't provided much categorical juice lately. Over his last 16 games, he's tallied six RBI, five runs, one home run and no steals.
