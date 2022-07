Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.