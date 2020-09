Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Merrifield and fellow speedster Adalberto Mondesi pulled off a double-steal in the first inning. This put Merrifield in position to score when Ryan O'Hearn drew a bases-loaded walk. The steal was Merrifield's 12th of the year, to go with nine homers, 30 RBI, 36 runs scored and a .280/.324/.439 slash line in 58 contests.