Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a 7-0 win against the Angels on Monday.

Merrifield hit sixth in the order in each of the Royals' first two games following the All-Star break, but he was back in the leadoff spot for the second straight contest Monday. The veteran scored two of the team's seven runs and swiped his 15th bag of the season, eighth-most in the American League. Though Merrifield's .247/.297/.354 slash line isn't head-turning, it's impressive that he's reached those numbers after slashing .139/.179/.167 through his first 27 contests.