Merrifield went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

While the 32-year-old went hitless for just the second time in his last 19 games, he was still able to add to his major-league leading steals total. Merrifield is now 23-for-24 on the basepaths, and his recent success at the dish has lifted his season slash line to .287/.338/.435 in 358 plate appearances. He's added eight home runs, 45 RBI and 50 runs scored from the top of Kansas City's order.