Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

This was his sixth stolen base in June and his 21st in 22 attempts on the year. Merrifield is slashing a solid .272/.324/.403 with six home runs, 41 RBI and 45 runs scored across 321 plate appearances. He's seen time at second base and the corner outfield positions, but he's also remained a steady presence atop the batting order.