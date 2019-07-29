Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches two more hits
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double and run Sunday in the Royals' 9-6 win over the Indians.
With two more hits, the All-Star boosted his season total to 136, trailing only Boston's Rafael Devers (138) for the major-league lead. Merrifield's lack of involvement on the basepaths of late -- he's nabbed just two stolen bases thus far in the second half -- might be a source of frustration for fantasy managers that drafted him with visions of a third straight 30-plus-steal season, but it's difficult to quibble with the all-around production he's offered to this point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start