Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches two more hits

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double and run Sunday in the Royals' 9-6 win over the Indians.

With two more hits, the All-Star boosted his season total to 136, trailing only Boston's Rafael Devers (138) for the major-league lead. Merrifield's lack of involvement on the basepaths of late -- he's nabbed just two stolen bases thus far in the second half -- might be a source of frustration for fantasy managers that drafted him with visions of a third straight 30-plus-steal season, but it's difficult to quibble with the all-around production he's offered to this point.