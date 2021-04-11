Merrifield went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Merrifield knocked in Kyle Isbel with a single in the fifth inning. In the 10th, Merrifield was intentionally walked, then moved to second on an error and executed a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Sunday was the first time Merrifield attempted a steal this season -- he went 1-for-2 on the basepaths in this game. The second baseman has added a slash line of .393/.424/.750 with three homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored across 33 plate appearances. As long as he's in a leadoff role, the 32-year-old could provide solid value in all five roto categories.