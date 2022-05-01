Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two walks in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

Merrifield hadn't gotten on base multiple times in a game since April 12 as he's struggled to begin the season. The versatile veteran is slashing just .141/.190/.179 with three stolen bases, four RBI, four runs scored and three doubles in 19 contests. He's been bumped from the leadoff spot for Nicky Lopez, though neither of them are doing much to impress with the bat. With Adalberto Mondesi (knee) likely out for the season, Merrifield should serve as the everyday second baseman. His strong defense is enough to keep him in the lineup, allowing him the opportunity to play through a slump on offense.