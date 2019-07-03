Royals' Whit Merrifield: Piling up hits
Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday in the Royals' 9-5 loss to the Indians.
Merrifield has turned in three straight multi-hit performances and was able to surge ahead of the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (108 hits) for the major-league lead (111) after adding three more singles to his ledger. The All-Star has supplemented his .307 average with 11 home runs and 11 steals, making him just one of 13 players in the majors to reach double digits in both categories.
