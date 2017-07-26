Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

The leadoff blast was Merrifield's fourth homer in the last six games and 11th of the year. The 28-year-old's been on fire since the All-Star break, slashing .347/.411/.714, and he's become one of the unsung heroes of the Royals' climb into playoff contention after their rough start to the season.