Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

The leadoff blast was Merrifield's fourth homer in the last six games and 11th of the year. The 28-year-old's been on fire since the All-Star break, slashing .347/.411/.714, and he's become one of the unsung heroes of the Royals' climb into playoff contention after their rough start to the season.

