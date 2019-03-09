Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops first homer of spring

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Friday night against the Dodgers.

Merrifield clubbed his first long ball of spring training in the fifth inning, putting the Royals out in front 4-3. The 30-year-old hit for average in 2018 (.304) but his power numbers noticeably declined from his 2017 season. He belted 12 homers and 60 RBI through 158 games last year compared to 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 145 contests in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories