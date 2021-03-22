Entering play Monday, Merrifield has gone 12-for-27 (.444 average) with four doubles and a 0-for-2 success rate on stolen-base attempts through 10 Cactus League games.

With batting averages of .280 or better in every season of his career, Merrifield looks poised to find himself near the top of the AL leaderboard category during his sixth season in Kansas City. He'll likely chip in plenty of runs while reprising his familiar role as the Royals' leadoff man, and while the 30-plus steals he notched in both 2017 and 2018 are probably out of reach at this stage of his career, the 32-year-old should at least remain a double-digit stolen-base threat. Merrifield's Statcast-measured sprint speed ranked in the 89th percentile of all players in 2020, suggesting he still boasts some premium wheels.