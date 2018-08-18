Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches base four times

Merrifield went 2-for-2 with a double, a run, an RBI and two walks in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Merrifield slashed an RBI-double -- his 32nd two-bagger of the year -- in the third inning off James Shields. He's now matched his doubles total from last year (which he did in 145 games) and he's currently tied for second among all MLB second basemen in the category. The 29-year-old has an excellent .373 on-base percentage and is 26-for-33 in stolen base attempts.