Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches base three times
Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a run scored Saturday against the Mariners.
Merrifield collected three singles, so it wasn't his most productive three-hit game. That remains a trend for him, as he has now failed to record an extra-base hit in his past three games, all of which of have been multi-hit efforts. While his .289 batting average and .362 on-base percentage are strong, Merrifield has not homered since May 14, so expecting power production from him moving forward is not advisable.
