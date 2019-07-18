Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches five times in win

Merrifield went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the White Sox

Merrifield found his way on base in each plate appearance as he recorded back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career. It's been a scorching hot campaign for the 30-year-old, who has hit safely in 15 consecutive games, marking the longest active hitting streak in the majors. Meanwhile, Merrifield is slashing .316/.369/.511 with 12 home runs, 69 runs scored, 48 RBI and 15 steals.