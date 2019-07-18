Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches five times in win
Merrifield went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the White Sox
Merrifield found his way on base in each plate appearance as he recorded back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career. It's been a scorching hot campaign for the 30-year-old, who has hit safely in 15 consecutive games, marking the longest active hitting streak in the majors. Meanwhile, Merrifield is slashing .316/.369/.511 with 12 home runs, 69 runs scored, 48 RBI and 15 steals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...