Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches four times

Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs in a 10-2 victory against the Rays on Wednesday.

It was the first time all season Merrifield reached base safety four times. He's been a bit hot and cold lately, but Merrifield is close to climbing back over the .300 average mark and has 11 extra-base hits in 25 games. He is hitting .298 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 19 runs and five steals in 104 at-bats. He's also slashing an even .500.