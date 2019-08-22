Royals' Whit Merrifield: Records 15th homer

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Merrifield hit his 15th homer of the season in the third inning off Aaron Brooks. The effort extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, though earlier in the month he recorded at least one hit in nine consecutive starts. Though his 16 stolen bases are a bit disappointing, Merrifield has put together a strong .298/.350/.478 with 85 runs scored across 582 plate appearances for the season.

