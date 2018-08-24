Royals' Whit Merrifield: Records 28th stolen base
Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base Thursday against the Rays.
Merrifield extended his hit streak to 12 games -- this was his first three-hit game in that span -- while also stealing his 28th base of the season. While he hasn't kept pace with his 2017 breakout in most areas, he leads the American League in stolen bases and his aggressiveness on the basepaths is enough to make him valuable in all formats.
