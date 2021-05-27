Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

In the sixth inning, Merrifield drew a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. The speedster has already racked up 14 steals in 47 games this season. He's slashing .251/.322/.374 with four home runs, 24 RBI and 28 runs scored in 205 plate appearances. Merrifield may eventually share the leadoff spot in the order with Adalberto Mondesi, who returned from an oblique injury Tuesday.